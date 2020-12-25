Silver Santa 'will mean everything' to elderly at Christmas
By Niall Glynn
BBC News NI
- Published
When County Down woman Heather Houston launched a campaign to help bring Christmas to lonely elderly people she did not dream how it would take off.
The idea for the Silver Santa campaign was sparked by the loss of her 92-year-old mother from Covid-19.
Its success means that rather than a one-off, gifts will be delivered for many years to come.
"I'm completely and utterly overwhelmed by people's generosity - it blew me away," Ms Houston told BBC News NI.
An original Facebook appeal for presents, worth £10, for 120 elderly people has been transformed into gifts for almost 900 people, many of whom would otherwise not have received anything this Christmas.
As well as those living alone in the community, more than 40 care homes and agencies for the elderly are involved in the scheme.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, loneliness has intensified for many elderly people.
"With the current circumstances it will mean absolutely everything to them," said Hannah McVeigh, of Phoenix Clinic in Newtownards.
"They definitely do get forgotten about, especially the ones who don't have family, because everyone else is thinking about their own family, they don't think about the ones who have no-one.
"So it's really nice for them to be thought about.
"It's been really difficult for them, because it's been [Covid-19] testing every week, they don't get to go out on their day trips, they can't go on their shopping trips, they can't go out with family on their trips, so the home is all they know.
"So it would even brighten up the staff's days just to see them smile, even for that one time of the year that someone's actually thought about them, other than us that look after them day in day out."
Michelle Twist, manager of Towell House in east Belfast, said that the gifts "will definitely raise morale".
"Our residents are coping very well at the moment," she said.
"We do have a lot of activities in house and try to keep them as entertained as possible, but I think that they would appreciate that they're being thought of.
"They're not just a number, they mean something to somebody."
'People have been extremely generous'
It is not just the number of presents that has astounded Heather Houston, but the thought that went into each one.
"It's not just as if people have gone out and bought a wee present," she said.
"People have been extremely generous, spending much more than £10, decorating boxes with pine cones and ribbons.
"Some of the gifts are just absolutely beautiful and really personalised to the person.
"One gentleman loved wildlife, so the person got him a DVD and a book and slippers and sweets - it was just a goodie bag packed with everything.
"Another man, who had served in the war, somebody had bought him books and things about Northern Ireland and Belfast and, because he was hard of hearing, had gone to the trouble of getting him an audiobook made.
"So people have really gone above and beyond, it's not just a wee present thrown together."
She said that as well as presents, people have also included messages to the recipients.
Local businesses have got involved too, as well as a lot of young people.
"We've had teenagers come to the door and a six-year-old boy gave a present," she said.
"He had made his card, he had gone with his mum and bought the present."
"One teenager was just very emotional, because he had lost his grandmother and just felt 'this year I'm not going to be able to buy the present for her', so it connected with him in the same way it connected with me.
"Right through them to elderly people coming and saying 'I'm fine, I've got family, but I want to give something to somebody who hasn't', so it's really spanned every age."
'They just love kids'
Michelle McMillen, manager of Comber Care Home, said that for young people to take the time to give gifts to elderly residents would make Christmas even more special.
"It's absolutely fantastic, it really is, because I think sometimes nursing homes get forgotten a wee bit," she said.
"We did discuss it and said that we're going to participate in it and they [the residents] were really, really excited and when we said they might get a gift from children - they just love kids."
Heather said the response to her appeal had been a fitting tribute to her mum.
"For me, as it comes closer to Christmas, I'm thinking more about my mum," she said.
"So the thought of 900 elderly people being able to open something on Christmas Day is lovely, just very special.
"My brain's already going with how I can roll this out to make this even more straightforward next year," she said.
"Silver Santa will be back in 2021 and my mum's memory and legacy will live on each year in making our elderly feel special at Christmas time."