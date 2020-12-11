Coronavirus: NI's weekly Covid-related death toll rises again
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
The number of Covid-related deaths registered in Northern Ireland has risen again in the latest weekly figures.
A total of 98 deaths were registered in the week up to Friday 4 December, according to the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra).
That is 17 more deaths than the previous week.
It brings Nisra's total of registered Covid-related deaths to 1,480 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Nisra's figures are based on mentions of the virus on death certificates, so people may or may not have previously tested positive for the virus.
By comparison, the Department of Health's daily figures are based on a postitive test result having been recorded.
Care home deaths
Its comparative number of deaths for Friday 4 December was 1,039.
Of the 1,480 deaths recorded by Nisra, 884 were of people in hospital, including 127 people normally resident in care homes.
Taking that figure, and the 503 who died in care homes, it means care home residents account for just over two-fifths of all Covid-19 related deaths (42.0%).
Other deaths were recorded by Nisra in hospices (0.6%) and residential locations (7.0%).
Deaths in care homes and hospices involved 124 separate establishments.
People aged 75 and over account for just over three-quarters of all Covid-19 related registered deaths (77.4%) in the year so far, according to Nisra.
A quarter (25.0%) of all Covid-19 related registered deaths have been of people with an address in the Belfast council area.
The provisional number of all deaths for the week ending 4 December was 387.
That is 39 more than the previous week and 65 more than the five-year average of 322.
Excess deaths are those above what would normally be expected at the time of year, averaged over five years.
Nisra found 1,854 excess deaths have been registered in the past 36 weeks.