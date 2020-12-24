Weather: Recalling Northern Ireland's big freeze of 2010
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
It was the coldest winter in living memory and one that will be remembered vividly for many years to come.
The "big freeze" of 2010 brought widespread snow, ice, and record-breaking low temperatures.
The chilly conditions provided the backdrop for beautiful, winter postcard scenes right across Northern Ireland.
However, it was the widespread disruption that will perhaps be most remembered in what was an unusual winter for us.
"Between 16 and 26 December we went into extraordinarily cold weather" said John Wylie from the Met Office.
"Sub-zero temperatures, widespread deep snow and all of the correct factors coming together at the right time to give us this weather event which will probably go down in history."
Conditions on untreated roads and pavements became dangerous because of ice, while hundreds of schools were closed.
Thousands of travellers and commuters had plans disrupted as the harsh conditions delayed and cancelled flights and public transport.
Many Christmas parties and festive nights out with family and friends were cancelled.
For others, the dream of a white wedding became a reality - although plans for big ceremonies were given the cold shoulder.
"We decided to have quite a small wedding which turned out, in the end, to be a good thing," said Deirbhile and Andrew Doherty who married on 23 December 2010.
"It was really disruptive in terms of travelling so a number of people who had planned to come couldn't actually make it," said Deirbhile.
"That was a downside but to be quite honest with you we wouldn't change the way it worked out because it was just so beautiful."
The couple had promised to throw a big 10th anniversary party for those who could not attend their wedding back in 2010 but the coronavirus pandemic has put that plan on ice.
"That has thrown a spanner in the works altogether - we didn't have the big party in 2010 and we won't be having it in 2020 either by the looks of it," Deirbhile said.
On 23 December 2010 Castlederg in County Tyrone was put firmly on the map.
Not only did it set a new record Northern Ireland lowest temperature, but it was also the coldest spot on the entire island as the thermometer fell to -18.7C.
In fact, residents had to endure freezing temperatures which didn't climb above 0C for more than a week between 17 and 26 December.
Also in County Tyrone, Edenfel near Omagh didn't get above -11.3C on 23 December.
According to the Met Office it was the coldest month recorded in 100 years with a mean temperature of just -0.6C.
It said the freeze "in some inland areas may be the longest uninterrupted sub-zero spell since January 1881".
After the freeze came the thaw and within days tens of thousands of people were struggling to cope without water because of burst pipes.
About 80 towns and villages across Northern Ireland were affected and many people had to queue every day to get water for drinking and washing.
About 40,000 homes and businesses were cut off from the mains water supply during the Christmas period and NI Water was severely criticised for its response to those in need.
At one point the Scottish government offered to supply bottled water if required.
Despite the unusual nature of 2010's winter and the disruption it brought, many of us still dream of a white Christmas - but what are the chances?
"The likelihood of snowy winters are going to become more and more infrequent as we go through the 21st Century," added the Met Office's John Wylie.
"That's the result of planetary warming, global warning - call it what you will."
So, the chances of a white Christmas might be slim, but that doesn't mean it can't happen.