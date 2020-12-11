Organ donation: Minister wants views on 'opt-out' system
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI
- Published
A 10-week consultation on an opt-out system for organ donation has been launched by the health minister.
This would mean that adults automatically become donors, unless they specifically say otherwise.
It would bring Northern Ireland into line with other parts of the UK - the law in England changed to a soft opt-out system earlier this year.
The consultation will run until 19 February 2021.
Currently in Northern Ireland, donation will only proceed if a person has given their express consent, usually by signing on to the NHS Organ Donor Register, or by speaking to their family.
In the absence of this, the family is asked to make a decision on behalf of the patient.
The consultation is asking the public for their views on how to introduce a "soft" opt-out organ donation system in Northern Ireland.
Any shift would require legislation to change the system from opting-in to opting-out.
Donor register 'not representative'
Families would continue to be consulted about donation, as well as considerations around faith and beliefs.
In a statement, Health Minister Robin Swann said: "Whilst over 80% of the population supports organ donation, only 48% have recorded this decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.
"This means that the NHS Organ Donor Register is not truly representative of Northern Ireland's population's willingness to donate their organs and tissue after their death."
A piece of legislation to introduce an opt-out system was tabled in 2016, but rejected by the Stormont health committee.
At that time, some of Northern Ireland's most senior clinicians warned that Northern Ireland was not ready for such a system and described the bill as unhelpful.
In 2019/20, there were 51 deceased donors in Northern Ireland and 89 transplants from deceased donors for Northern Ireland residents.
There are 115 people in Northern Ireland on the waiting list for organs including kidneys, livers, lungs and hearts.
Last year, 11 people in Northern Ireland died while awaiting an organ transplant.