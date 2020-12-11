Covid-19: Waterfront Hall 'could be used for criminal trials'
- Published
The Waterfront Hall in Belfast could be used as a temporary venue for criminal trials, a senior judge has said.
Since the outbreak of Covid-19, no new trials involving multiple defendants have been held at court buildings across Northern Ireland.
A substantial number of cases awaiting a trial date and venue have been delayed because of Covid restrictions.
On Friday, it emerged upcoming cases may be heard in alternative venues to accommodate social distancing.
'In consultation'
Belfast Crown Court heard that a trial date had been set for January 2021 of nine defendants who are facing charges of conspiracy to cheat the public revenue and conspiracy to conceal criminal property.
Mr Justice O'Hara told prosecution and defence counsel, some of whom appeared via remote link for the hearing, that the Lord Chief Justice "is currently in consultation'' about sourcing other facilities to hold trials involving multiple defendants.
He said one of the facilities being considered was the Waterfront Hall, which is short distance away from Laganside Court complex and which has remained shut to the public for performances since March because of health regulations.
He added that he would review the case in February 2021.
Cruise ships
In September, another judge, Philip Babington, suggested that empty cruise liners off the south coast of England could be relocated to Northern Ireland to enable jury trials involving more than one defendant to take place.
During a sitting of Londonderry Crown Court in Coleraine, Judge Babington said that trials could take place in ships moored on Lough Foyle or Belfast Lough.
Several cases, some of them involving listed trials, were put back for several weeks because of the impact of the pandemic on court cases generally and on jury trials in particular.