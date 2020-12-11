Foster questions Storey funeral investigation delay
First Minister Arlene Foster has questioned the length of time taken to investigate potential Covid-19 breaches at the funeral of Bobby Storey.
The funeral for the senior republican was held in June, with large numbers in attendance, including several senior Sinn Féin members.
Mrs Foster was speaking after it emerged Michelle O'Neill has still not been interviewed over her attendance.
It is despite a police request being made almost three months ago.
Mrs Foster said a dangerous perception is growing that the police are treating the matter differently to other public gatherings.
Deputy First Minister O'Neill, who has yet to be interviewed by police about her attendance, also expressed frustration that the matter had not been dealt with.
Earlier this week, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne told BBC News NI an investigation into the funeral was in "its end stages".
Setting a time
The funeral on 30 June prompted a major political row in Northern Ireland.
Sinn Féin members were accused of ignoring Covid rules by attending an event that saw hundreds line the streets of west Belfast at a time when there were strict limitations in place.
Liaison between police and Mrs O'Neill's legal representatives has been ongoing for weeks to set a time and date.
Police are facing mounting questions over the length of time the process is taking, with critics highlighting that fines have been issued immediately for other Covid regulation breaches, such as at Black Lives Matter protests in the summer.
"I just think that there's a need to get it dealt with as quickly as possible," said Mrs Foster on Friday.
"I mean I know that the police will say that there were particular issues around this but, look, I mean 30 June was when this happened, we're now coming up into Christmas and there hasn't been any decisions made in relation to prosecutions."
She added that the public deserves to "have clarity" on the issue, and that there was concern people would perceive a two-tier policing system.
"I think the public deserves to have clarity in relation to that. And I hope we get it very soon."
'I am frustrated'
Ms O'Neill said there was a need to bring the matter to a conclusion.
"I am frustrated because it does rumble on," she said.
"So I look forward to an end being put to it, it being clarified and everything being dealt with."
Speaking to BBC News NI earlier this week, the PSNI's Mr Byrne said "widespread violence and disorder" would have followed any attempt to disperse large crowds attending Mr Storey's funeral.
Mr Byrne defended how it was handled and said the PSNI had not abdicated its responsibilities.
An external police commander was commissioned to lead the PSNI probe into the funeral. Cumbria Police Deputy Chief Constable Mark Webster took on the investigation in July.
Police Service of Northern Ireland Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, who oversaw the police operation on the day of the funeral, was challenged about the two-tier perception at a press conference on Friday.
"I understand the perception, I am not going to stand here and say I don't understand the perception because clearly I do," he replied.