PSNI fraud scam: 'Officer impersantor' called people to ask for bank details
A scammer impersonating a PSNI fraud liaison officer is asking for people's bank details, police have warned.
The PSNI said the public needs to be "extra vigilant" after a number of reports in the past week, including requests for the victim to leave their bank card in a post box.
Ch Supt Simon Walls said "police will never call you and ask for bank details".
Such calls, he continued, should be reported to police by phoning 101.
Ch Supt Walls added that "fraudsters will stop at nothing in an attempt to dupe people".
"No matter what type of scam it is and the different methods employed, a common element shared by scammers is they will go to great lengths to trick people and take advantage of their vulnerability and good faith and these latest reports show this, having pretending to be a police officer."
Ch Supt Walls said guarding personal and banking details "is essential".
"Never disclose them to any unauthorised person or allow anyone access to them via your computer," he added.