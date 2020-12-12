DNA links man to Derry security alerts, court told
A man has appeared in court charged in connection with a series of security alerts in Londonderry between 2017 and 2019.
Noah John Logan, 33, from Nelson Drive in the city is accused of involvement in three pipe bomb attacks in the Waterside area.
He appeared before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.
A detective inspector said there was DNA evidence to connect the suspect with the offences.
The officer confirmed there were no fingerprints or fibres to link Mr Logan to the incidents.
However, forensic scientists reported in two of the cases there is a one in a billion chance that DNA found on the bombs does not match Mr Logan.
In the third case, it is a one in 1.7m chance.
The court was told that Mr Logan does not have a criminal record and is employed.
He is being moved to Maghaberry Prison where he will spend two weeks in isolation.
A bail application will be heard in the defendant's absence on Monday.