Lisburn Christmas light show partially back after Covid-19 shutdown
Part of a Christmas light show suspended over Covid-19 safety fears will reopen from Saturday.
The Lisburn Light Festival was suspended last weekend after large crowds gathered to see the event, which cost the local council £535,000.
The council has now reopened the show's 100ft light tunel, with visitors having to book a free 15-minute slot to enter.
Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said business owners "made it clear" they wanted the event back on.
In a statement, Alderman Jim Dillon said the council was "cautiously implementing a phased approach" and further decisions would be held after the weekend.
"We are very mindful of the guidance that is in place and have introduced an online ticketing system to manage numbers and ensure the safety of everyone visiting the city."
The light tunnel will be open to families and social bubbles only, via online bookings. The Bow Street light canopy, and some other animations, remain closed and are under review.
The event was shutdown last Saturday amid safety fears after people flocked to see the animated displays.