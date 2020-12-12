First same-sex religious wedding in Northern Ireland
The first same-sex wedding in Northern Ireland has taken place.
Chris McNaghten and Jon Swan were married at a wedding venue in Larne, County Antrim, on Saturday, by Pastor Steve Ames.
"For most people, your wedding day is known as being the best day of your life - for us, it's a dream come true that growing up we thought we would never have," said Mr McNaughten.
He said his "praise goes out to all those involved in this battle for equality over the years".
The couple had been forced to cancel their previous wedding plans twice due to coronavirus restrictions.
On Saturday they were joined by their close friends and family after a relaxation of restrictions.
Same-sex marriage has been legally recognised in Northern Ireland since January but did not extend to ceremonies in churches or to religious bodies.
The new law will protect religious freedom and churches will not be "compelled nor prevented" from offering same-sex ceremonies.
Mr McNaughten said: "Jon and I wouldn't see ourselves as having strong religious beliefs.
"However, our family minister is someone with whom we are close and trust, and some of our family take comfort from a religious ceremony."
Director of Amnesty International in Northern Ireland, Patrick Corrigan, said it has been a "momentous week" for equal marriage.
"With Chris and Jon's wedding today, following the first civil partnership conversions on Monday, we now reach the end of the long campaign for marriage equality here.
"For those couples who want a church wedding or another religious dimension to their wedding ceremony, the recent law change is hugely significant."