Valley Nursing Home to be deregistered by watchdog
- Published
A County Tyrone nursing home, twice threatened with closure after critical inspections, is set to be deregistered next month, the regulator has decided.
Several hygiene and safety risks were identified during recent inspections of the Valley Nursing Home in Clogher.
The Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority has confirmed its decision to withdraw its registration.
The home's current operators said they were helping to find new accommodation for their 10 remaining residents.
In a statement, the Regulation and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) said deregistration would take effect from 6 January 2021.
However, the watchdog assured the remaining residents that "they can continue to live at this home, with support from the local trusts, over the Christmas and New Year period, where this is their choice".
When a residential care facility loses its RQIA registration, it can no longer operate in Northern Ireland.
This level of enforcement is rare - the Valley Nursing Home case is only the second time in 10 years that the RQIA has decided to deregister a home.
New management but old problems remain
Valley Nursing Home had received a number of "failure to comply" warnings after previous inspections and was initially threatened with closure in December 2019.
Within weeks, however, a new care provider stepped in to take over the running of the facility.
Healthcare Ireland Belfast Limited signed an agreement to manage the home in early 2020 and gave assurances to the RQIA that it would carry out refurbishments to improve the building.
An inspection in June 2020 found some improvements had been made.
However, a further unannounced inspection on 21 October 2020 identified "significant breaches" of care home regulations.
"Of particular concern, adequate precautions and systems were not in place to manage fire risk," an RQIA report stated.
The watchdog also said staff were "not consistently adhering to appropriate infection prevention and control measures".
Inspectors criticised hand hygiene practices and noted "improper use" of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).
They also found that patients' furniture, curtains and flooring were damaged and said there was a "significant malodour" in one part of the home.
In November, the RQIA advised the home's operators that it was proposing deregistration, giving them 28 days to appeal.
A relative of a man living in Valley Nursing Home objected, telling the media his brother received "excellent care" at the facility over many years, and vowed to fight any closure or relocation during the Covid-19 pandemic.
On 9 December, however, the RQIA confirmed its decision to proceed with deregistration.
"As a result of continuing serious concerns about the quality of care and the environment for residents at Valley Nursing Home, which the current owners and service providers have been unable to resolve, RQIA has taken enforcement action to deregister Health Care Ireland as the registered provider of this home with effect from 6 January 2021," it said.
Christmas and Covid concerns
Healthcare Ireland was given another 28 days to appeal the decision but the firm said it has spent the past month working closely with health trusts to find alternative accommodation for those who are still living in the home.
The company had been looking after 52 residents in the home, but that number has now reduced to 10.
"We have given the residents and their families our assurance that we will remain in place until all of them have been relocated," Healthcare Ireland said.
"Alternative placements have been identified for many of these, however, to prevent them requiring a period of isolation over Christmas under current Covid restrictions, these residents will not move out until at least 29 December.
"Healthcare Ireland will stay on to support the staff and families while new homes are found for all residents."
The RQIA also acknowledged the sensitivities of closing a home during the Covid-19 pandemic, and so close to Christmas.
"At present we are working closely and collaboratively with the Health and Social Care Board and the Southern and Western Trusts to find a solution that best meets the needs of everyone living at this home.," its spokesman said.
"We also wish to assure the remaining residents that they can continue to live at this home, with support from the local trusts, over the Christmas and New Year period, where this is their choice."