Neurological inquiry is given public status
The Independent Neurological Inquiry (INI), established after concerns were raised about potential misdiagnoses by neurologist Dr Michael Watt, has been "converted to a public inquiry".
Northern Ireland Health Minister Robin Swann said he had advised the assembly on the matter.
Dr Watt was at the centre of Northern Ireland's biggest ever patient recall, involving approximately 3,000 patients linked to his work at Belfast's Royal Victoria Hospital.
The INI was established in May 2018.
Mr Swann said Brett Lockhart QC will remain as the chair of the inquiry, supported by Professor Hugo Mascie-Taylor as an Inquiry Panel Member.
"The Independent Neurology Inquiry has been converted to a statutory Public Inquiry under the Inquiries Act 2005," he added.
"This important change will help the inquiry panel team complete its work with timely and unfettered access to all relevant information."
Mr Swann said the terms of reference have "not substantively changed".
In September, the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust confirmed that Dr Michael Watt is no longer an employee of the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust.
He is under investigation by the General Medical Council.