Covid-19: Edwin Poots tests positive for virus
- Published
Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots has tested positive for Covid-19.
A DUP spokesperson said that Mr Poots had been tested twice while in hospital for an operation to remove his appendix.
One test was negative, while the other showed a positive result for the virus.
The DUP said Mr Poots has not displayed any symptoms but is self-isolating until Wednesday 16 December, in line with public health guidance.
He is the first executive minister to have a positive test for Covid-19.
Seven days ago, he posted a photograph on Twitter saying he was so grateful to all the staff who had taken care of him after requiring emergency surgery.
In October, Justice Minister Naomi Long said she believed she had had the virus earlier in the year.
So grateful to all the wonderful staff who have taken care of me after requiring emergency surgery.— Edwin Poots MLA (@edwinpootsmla) December 8, 2020
Good to have the technology at hand to get back to work as well.
Climate change legislation consultation document ready to go cleared from today. pic.twitter.com/uafQiLsy38
Mrs Long said she had a high temperature, chest pain and difficulty breathing, but was not tested for Covid-19.
Two other assembly members have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic - Daniel McCrossan of the SDLP and Ulster Unionist John Stewart.