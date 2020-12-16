Consultant urologist Aidan O'Brien is suspended
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
A consultant urologist at the centre of a patient recall in the Southern Health Trust has been suspended by the independent body which decides whether doctors are fit to practise medicine.
Aidan O'Brien retired from the Southern Health Trust in June.
More than 1,000 patients' records were recalled at the Southern Health Trust.
The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has said it imposed the temporary measure following an interim hearing on Tuesday.
Hearings make independent decisions about whether restrictions are necessary to protect patients or doctors while the tribunal service assess the evidence.
According to a statement to BBC News NI, a spokesperson from the General Medical Council said that a review of Dr O'Brien's work is under way.
It said: "Dr O'Brien no longer works in the health service.
"He is currently suspended from practice in the UK while Southern Health and Social Care Trust and the Urology Assurance Group, led by the Department of Health (NI) conduct their review exercises.
"We continue to monitor the local recall and public inquiry into the extensive concerns regarding care provided by Dr O'Brien."
If a referral is made for a full hearing it will usually be heard in public and full details will be published by the MPTS.
Last month, NI Health Minister Robin Swann ordered a statutory public inquiry into "serious concerns" about the clinical practice of Dr O'Brien.