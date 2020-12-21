Churches: Christmas plans affected by coronavirus
- Published
Traditionally, Christmas is defined by a sense of togetherness for those of the Christian faith.
However, with coronavirus still a very real threat, churches have had to adapt to a very different environment.
Many religious venues are operating with reduced numbers at services, ticket booking systems or simply streaming services online.
The only thing for certain is that it will be a Christmas unlike any other in recent memory.
For Deacon Paul Mallon, from St Patrick's Cathedral Parish Armagh, the solution to a complex problem has been to increase their offering, to try and ensure that everyone has the chance to celebrate their faith in a more traditional way.
"Last year, there was around 1,000 people gathered [on Christmas Day]," he said.
"For a similar service this year, there'll probably be around 200.
"We've had to reduce our numbers drastically and to accommodate that, we've put on our additional masses and we have our live streaming services as well."
At smaller venues, other issues have had to be identified and measures put in place to mitigate them.
Rev Simon Genoe, from Magheralin Parish Church, County Down, says his Church of Ireland venue can hold about 70 people at a time.
That has led to high demand from his parishioners for places at services.
"How that's constituted changes, depending on people coming in different sizes of bubbles," he said.
"Right since 5 July, or whatever it was, we have been asking people to book in and that's been great.
"We've been full and people have had to go to a different church that particular Sunday.
"Oftentimes, people have just said to us, 'We watched it online because the thing was booked out'."
Rev Trevor Boyd carries out his ministerial duties at First Presbyterian Church in Rathfriland, County Down.
"We have families who have sons and daughters coming back home from university, coming back on holiday from work and they tend to come out on a Christmas morning and say hello to the neighbours and friends," he said.
"This year we won't be able to do that.
"We've taken the decision that, rather than having an in-person service which we can't distance properly under the restrictions, we're going to go with an online message which will be broadcast through our YouTube channel on Christmas Day."
A spokesperson for the Methodist Church in Northern Ireland said all churches had "carefully worked out how many people can attend and have clear systems on this".
They said a "hybrid system" has developed, where some churches have a number to text for booking places at services, while others use online platforms for the same purpose and that many congregations have chosen to live stream alongside in-person services.