Bobby Storey: Funeral investigation completed by police
- Published
The police say an investigation into potential breaches of health restrictions at the funeral of IRA veteran Bobby Storey is now completed.
A file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service tomorrow.
Twenty-four people were interviewed as part of the investigation, including Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill.
It began after almost 2,000 people attended the funeral in west Belfast in June at a time when numbers at gatherings were severely restricted.
Sinn Féin was criticised for the attendance of many of its senior members, including Ms O'Neill and party president Mary Lou McDonald.
The PSNI brought in the deputy chief constable of Cumbria, Mark Webster, to oversee and direct inquiries.
In a statement on Thursday he said: "I was appointed to independently examine the sequence of events surrounding the funeral of Bobby Storey on 30 June this year and alleged breaches of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (Northern Ireland) Regulations 2020.
"We have now interviewed 24 individuals suspected of having breached the regulations and a file will be submitted to the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) on Friday 18 December 2020.
"I will not be making any further comment so as not to prejudice any future decision made by the PPS."
Unionists had been critical at the pace of the investigation.
They have also raised questions about what was agreed between Sinn Féin and the PSNI ahead of the funeral.
Police largely stayed away and allowed Sinn Féin to steward proceedings.
Speaking to BBC News NI last week, PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne defended how it was handled and said the investigation into potential breaches of health regulations was "in its end stages".
Earlier, Mr Byrne said it was "not appropriate" to comment on what the police and Sinn Féin had discussed in advance of the funeral.
Sinn Féin president Ms McDonald had previously said it had been "meticulously" planned with the PSNI.