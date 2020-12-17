NI business sectors report record bounce back
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI
- Published
Two measures of economic output in Northern Ireland have reported a record bounce back after reporting record falls earlier this year.
That is according to official figures from NI Statistics and Research Agency.
Services - the biggest sector in the NI economy - saw output rise by 22.5% in the third quarter of this year after falling by 18% the previous quarter.
Growth was reported in wholesale and retail, accommodation and food services, transport and ICT.
But overall services output is still lower than it was a year ago.
A similar picture was seen in industrial production, which includes sectors like manufacturing.
Output increased by 16.2% over the quarter from July to September, after a sharp fall of 14% the previous quarter.
The rise in output was driven by increases in manufacturing, energy, mining and quarrying, but levels are still lower than before the pandemic hit.