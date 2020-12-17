Brexit: Amazon warns NI customers could face delays
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
Amazon has warned Northern Ireland customers they could face delays and unavailability of some products when the Irish Sea border starts operating.
Commercial goods entering NI from GB will need a customs declaration from January.
Amazon said due to additional requirements by UK customs authorities some deliveries to NI "may take slightly longer than usual."
It said this could happen from 1 January 2021,
The government is working with delivery firms to find a way to minimise the impact of these changes.
It has already announced a series of measures to ease the introduction of the new sea border.
For example a Trader Support Service is helping firms with customs declarations and food retailers will have a three month "grace period" before new certification requirements are introduced.
However, the parcels issue is understood to have been a particularly tricky problem.
Since the summer the government has said it would provide advice on this "non-freight trade" but nothing has so far emerged.
In a note on Amazon's website it also says: "Due to additional requirements, some items may be unavailable for delivery to your selected Northern Ireland delivery address."
However it says that returns policies will be not be changed, stating: "We continue to accept eligible returns for goods sold or fulfilled by Amazon from customers in Northern Ireland after Brexit."
It also tells customers that it will update its advice when "further guidance is issued by EU and UK governments in respect of Brexit".
Brexit - The basics
- Brexit happened but rules didn't change at once: The UK left the European Union on 31 January 2020, but leaders needed time to negotiate a deal for life afterwards - they got 11 months.
- Talks are happening: The UK and the EU have until 31 December 2020 to agree a trade deal as well as other things, such as fishing rights.
- If there is no deal: Border checks and taxes will be introduced for goods travelling between the UK and the EU. But deal or no deal, we will still see changes.