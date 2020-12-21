Winter solstice: Jupiter and Saturn 'merge' in rare celestial event
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
A very rare, once-in-a-lifetime celestial event will shine brightly in the sky on Monday evening - weather permitting, of course.
Our two largest planets - Jupiter and Saturn - will appear to merge in what is called a conjunction on this, the winter solstice.
This will be the closest the planets will have been since 1623.
But back then they were very close to the sun, making the conjunction very hard to see.
"We have to go back to 1226 for a time when they were closer than this and visible from Ireland," according to the Irish Astronomical Association (IAA).
If you are lucky enough to have clear sky, you will be able to see the to event with the naked eye by 17:00 GMT.
"If you have good binoculars you may be able to see some of the four big bright moons of Jupiter," the association adds.
"With a telescope you should be able to see Titan, the largest moon of Saturn."
According to Astronomy Ireland, it is important to find somewhere that is not too bright and with a clear view of the horizon.
"Soon after the sun sets start looking towards the southwest or towards where the sun has just set," advises David Moore from Astronomy Ireland.
"The two planets actually don't get any brighter but it is the two coming together that will make them look marginally brighter in the sky."
Jupiter and Saturn will be as close as this again in 2080 but according to the IAA it will "be extremely difficult to see as they will be low down in the dawn twilight".
The next time we will get another chance like this will be on the 24 August 2414.
See you then!