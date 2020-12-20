Coronavirus: Calls for urgent meeting over new Covid-19 strain
Four of the five main Stormont parties have asked for an urgent executive meeting to discuss the new variant of Covid-19 and Christmas restrictions.
Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance have written a joint letter to the first and deputy first ministers asking to meet on Sunday, BBC News NI understands.
It is understood health minister and UUP member Robin Swann has written a separate letter with similar concerns.
Already other nations have tightened their rules over the festive period.
The World Health Organisation is in "close contact" with the UK government after a mutation of the virus was detected in England.
Large parts of south-east England, including London, are now under a new, stricter level of restrictions in a bid to stop the spread of this more transmissible variant of coronavirus.
In the joint letter from Sinn Féin, the SDLP and Alliance, the parties say they must satisfy themselves that the regulations and restrictions over Christmas and the six-week lockdown from 26 December are "sufficiently robust" to safeguard public health.
It calls for the full executive to be briefed by health officials "at the earliest opportunity" and states that the speed and scale of the virus transmission is a "cause for alarm to us all".
It comes as Sunday's figures show a further 13 Covid-linked deaths were recorded in NI and there were a further 505 cases of the virus, bringing the Department of Health's death toll to 1,196.
'Astonishing'
The planned relaxation of Covid-19 rules in England, Scotland and Wales already been cut from five days to just one.
But there has been no change to Christmas restrictions in NI.
It is understood the health minister has also called for further development by the executive to strengthen the "stay at home" messaging and give it legal force.
In the Republic of Ireland, the minister for health has said the Irish government is considering additional travel restrictions from Britain.
Stephen Donnelly told RTÉ it was being considered in light of the new Covid-19 strain emerging in southern England.
Heath officials have said Northern Ireland is unlikely to avoid the new strain of coronavirus.
Dr Gerry Waldron, from the Public Health Agency, told BBC Radio Ulster's Steven Rainey show that it would be "absolutely astonishing" if there were not already cases of it here.
But he added he was not aware of any cases currently.
Dr Waldron said: "I think the important thing to remember about new strains of the virus is that all viruses will produce new strains from time to time, it's part of the evolutionary process of the virus.
"I don't think we should get to hung up on the fact that there is another strain, it doesn't change how we respond to Covid-19."
A new six-week lockdown in Northern Ireland is coming into force at 00:01 GMT on 26 December, in a bid to suppress the spread of Covid-19.