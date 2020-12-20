Ballymena: Man 'critical' after being hit by car on Cullybackey Road
- Published
A man in his 20's is being treated in hospital following a serious road traffic collision in Ballymena.
The collision, which involved a male pedestrian and a black Volkswagen Golf, took place on Saturday just before midnight.
It happened on the Cullybackey Road, and police say it has left the pedestrian in a "critical condition".
The road has been closed and the PSNI is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Police are also appealing for information and asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time, or who might have dash-cam footage to assist with their investigation.