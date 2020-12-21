Transfer tests: AQE says it will not move test venues
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
Published
One of the two transfer test organisations, AQE, has confirmed their tests will not be held in primary schools in January.
Education Minister Peter Weir had said he would prefer pupils to sit the tests in their own primary schools.
But AQE has said its tests will take place in "existing venues".
Meanwhile, Mr Weir is to make a statement in the assembly on Monday on the tests and plans for reopening schools in January.
On Friday, he said the new term should begin as planned after Christmas.
BBC News NI understands, though, that arrangements for the planned start to the school term in the first week of January are set to be discussed further by the executive and could yet change.
On Sunday, it emerged that the education minister will make a statement in the assembly on Monday.
A scientific paper previously presented to the executive said that while closure of schools would bring the coronavirus transmission rate down, it would also have a negative impact on the education, wellbeing and mental health of children.
It also warned of a higher adverse impact of closures on vulnerable children.
However, pupils are facing a later return to school in 2021 in England, Scotland and Wales.
'Eleventh hour pronouncement'
The transfer tests are used by the vast majority of grammar schools to select pupils, who sit them in those schools.
The AQE tests are due to take place on 9, 16 and 23 January.
In statement, the board of AQE said it "as a private company, has no remit or authority over primary schools".
"The assessment is scheduled to take place on the 9, 16 and 23 January in the existing venues," it said.
"We would like to wish the parents and candidates a peaceful and safe Christmas."
The other transfer test provider, PPTC, has not yet reacted to Mr Weir's comments, but its test is due to go ahead in existing test centres on 30 January with a reserve test on 6 February.
Some primary school principal groups have been heavily critical of the minister's statement on the tests.
The Castlereagh Primary Principals' Group said they were "appalled at this eleventh-hour pronouncement".
"As a group of principals we are tired of this shambolic, ad-hoc, make it up as you go along 'leadership'," they said in a letter to the Department of Education.
"At a time when principals, teachers and pupils should be relaxing and recharging their batteries after a very stressful term, the minister chooses to throw a hand grenade onto already troubled waters.
"And, at the heart of this debacle are 10 and 11-year-old children and their parents.
"Children have already attended their familiarisation days in their chosen assessment centres.
"Children are expecting to sit tests in their chosen exam centre."
The South Belfast Primary Principals' Group also criticised what they called Mr Weir's "eleventh-hour attempt to move responsibility for administration and facilitation of AQE and GL transfer tests into the primary school sector".
In a statement, they said grammar schools had been administering the tests for many years.
"We fail to see how the minister can justify attempting to persuade primary principals and teachers to take over this role, three weeks before the tests commence, (two of which are holidays), during a pandemic," they said.
"It appears to us to be an irrational, impractical, untimely and hugely insensitive proposition."
They called on Mr Weir to "retract his suggestions".