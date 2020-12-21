Covid: Vaccine clinics operating up to Christmas Eve
By Marie-Louise Connolly
BBC News NI Health Correspondent
- Published
Vaccination clinics for health and social care workers in priority groups will be operating up to and including Christmas Eve.
The chief medical officer urged those eligible to take up the vaccine offer.
In the last few days, NI received more of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine, but Dr Michael McBride said supplies are limited at this stage and people will be prioritised in the next few weeks.
Staff have been instructed to wait until they are called.
About 14,000 people have now been vaccinated in Northern Ireland, including vaccinators, care home residents and care home staff.
It had been hoped that by now the AstraZeneca vaccine would have been approved to allow GP's to begin vaccinating those people over 80.
Priority vaccination groups
Dr McBride said "the initial priority will be those staff working closely with patients who are considered to be most at risk.
"All staff will be offered the vaccine in due course. Staff in the priority vaccination groups will be able to book their vaccination slot via dedicated booking line," he added.
All the clinics will be operating up to and including Christmas Eve with further dates being added from 27 December.
Seven Trust vaccination centres are being established for the staff vaccination process. The locations are:
- Belfast Trust - Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast
- South Eastern Trust - Ulster Hospital, Dundonald
- Southern Trust - South Lake Leisure Centre, Craigavon
- Northern Trust - Seven Towers Leisure Centre, Ballymena
- Western Trust - Foyle Arena, Londonderry; Omagh Leisure Centre; Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen.