NI Business Review of 2020: A year dominated by the pandemic
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
In February, one business group warned Coronavirus would have a 1% impact on Northern Ireland tourism.
Little did we know just four weeks later, the entire sector - and so many others - would be shut down by government to stop the spread of Covid 19.
BBC News NI reflects on a year dominated by the coronavirus pandemic.
Flybe
Flybe went into administration in March - a huge blow to the local aviation industry before the pandemic hit.
Since then, airlines all over the world have been shedding jobs and local airports have been haemorrhaging money.
Not only are people not booking holidays, but holidaymakers are looking for refunds from travel agents and airlines.
This will also impact demand for planes and have a knock on effect on the aerospace sector including one of Northern Ireland's largest employers Spirit Aerospace, formerly Bombardier, a deal which completed this year.
Furlough scheme
As huge parts of the economy were forced to close, the Chancellor announced an unprecedented intervention.
A scheme that pays 80% of workers wages - even more generous than business lobby groups asked for.
At its peak, it supported almost a quarter of a million workers in Northern Ireland.
But so many jobs could not be saved.
The number of people on unemployment related benefits has doubled, even with government support.
Employers have proposed making more than 10 thousand workers redundant since March, about half of those were in manufacturing and retail.
High street shops
The high street has had a number of big casualties, some were already struggling before Coronavirus.
Closing shops sped up shifts in consumer behaviour as shoppers were forced online.
Big names like Easons, Oasis and Warehouse have disappeared from town centres and shopping centres.
Debenhams, which was already in administration, was unable to find a buyer in a move that will mean hundreds of job losses in Northern Ireland.
Hundreds more jobs are at risk at the Arcadia group which owns the likes of Topshop and Dorothy Perkins - once iconic brands now in administration.
Non-essential retail closures
As each lockdown came, pain was felt across different sectors forced to close like non essential retail and hospitality.
Business groups were frustrated at how significant decisions were communicated, often at short notice.
Each sector would call for financial support, a date to reopen and guidance to reopen safely.
This cycle built up hopes and dashed them again, as dates were pushed back at short notice.
A number of different industries told the BBC they felt that lessons weren't learned from March and that again in October and December they felt things could have been handled differently.
Hospitality
Many businesses were forced to adapt whether to include takeaway, online services, outdoor seating, screens and PPE.
All of these changes were a cost to businesses at a time when they didn't have money coming in.
It meant a new way of operating for example in hospitality - with restrictions on who can sit together and for how long.
Each of these restrictions chipped away at profitability.
Some big names in hospitality like the Duke of York in Belfast's Cathedral Quarter decided it wasn't worth re-opening this year.
Financial support schemes
There has been a huge amount of financial support for businesses but as each scheme is announced, gaps are identified.
No one policy could help everyone.
Many say they've fallen outside of the criteria for any support.
If we look at some examples of what has been done, the government paid towards meals out in August to boost demand in hospitality.
The job retention scheme was still supporting tens of thousands of workers in Northern Ireland when it was due to end in October until, at the eleventh hour, the lifeline was extended until March.
In the last week or so it has now been extended until April.
A move that while welcomed by many, is a warning sign that the government doesn't expect things to be back to normal any time soon.
Also employers still have to contribute towards the wages of staff on furlough - that becomes increasingly challenging when businesses are closed.
For example the Beannchor Group told the BBC furlough contributions cost it £30,000 a week while closed.
PPE providers
There were some bright spots this year - from sportwear manufacturers to blinds companies repurposed their operations and staff to making PPE to help fight against Covid.
Some food producers saw a huge rise in demand and they continued to grow and create jobs despite the pandemic.
While many of the economic indicators like unemployment paint a bleak picture, the take up of things like the job retention scheme show how the economic impact of this could have been much worse without government support.
Brexit
2020 will also mark the end of the Brexit transition period but at the time of writing this, businesses in Northern Ireland still don't know if they will be leaving the EU with a trade deal or on WTO terms.
However, they do now have some certainty on how the Northern Ireland protocol will work which will help their Brexit planning for 2021 which might have been overshadowed by the pandemic.
Economic recovery
Many businesses did not survive 2020. Arguably, some of them had underlying health issues. In some jobs, work dried up overnight which left many looking to adapt.
But there is demand out there in some areas, like delivery drivers, where workers from lots of different sectors are now looking to work.
Unfortunately we aren't out of the woods yet.
The news of a vaccine will mean economic recovery can start next year, but another lockdown from now until February will mean more economic pain.
Some businesses have decided not to even operate on a takeaway business this time round as the costs are too high.
Economists predict it will be years before the Northern Ireland economy recovers from this crisis.
The pace of recovery will also depend heavily on how government support is extended.
'Health versus wealth'
This year business groups were pitted against the health service in a "health v wealth" narrative, which I think is unfair.
From speaking to dozens of business owners this year - none of them wanted to get sick or put the lives of their staff, customers and families at risk.
Many told the BBC they would rather stay closed but they couldn't afford to.
Unfortunately the impact on many business owners will extend to their own homes, their mental health and their families.
Returning to normality
The interconnected relationship between the two sides of this crisis means the only way to get the economy back to normal is by dealing with the health crisis and reducing the pressure on the health service.
At least businesses can now take some comfort that there is hope - an end is in sight to this costly cycle of lockdowns and reopening.
It has been quite frankly a terrible year for the economy which I'm sure many businesses will be glad is over.
It has been a difficult year which will have left many business groups hoping for some shoots of growth in 2021.
However they still face continued uncertainty around Coronavirus and Brexit so it might not be until the second half of next year that they will be able to return to some sort of normality.