Covid-19: Schools' frustration over pupils self-isolating
Principals at schools in Northern Ireland have voiced their frustration at pupils having to self-isolate over Christmas.
Our Lady's Grammar School in Newry has had to tell 17 families to self-isolate following a positive Covid-19 test.
Glengormley Integrated PS has told the families of 14 pupils to self-isolate after a positive test.
Seven staff members at the school will also have to self-isolate over the Christmas period.
Glengormley Integrated PS principal Nigel Arnold said one of his own children was among those having to self-isolate.
He said a staff member had tested positive on Monday.
"The families who did not send their children in last week will not have to self-isolate," he said.
"Those who followed the minister's instructions to the tee have paid the consequences. It is very frustrating.
'Frustrated'
"I wish I had had the confidence to defy the minister (by not coming in), but I thought It was a dangerous thing to do."
Fiona McAlinden, principal of Our Lady's Grammar in Newry, said a pupil tested positive on Friday.
She said there have been five cases at the school since Halloween, which are not related.
"I feel frustrated," she said. "I think it was preventable.
"The Department of Education should have allowed us to go remote learning, the less people in the building the less chance of transmission."
Ms McAlinden said reports of a "new strain" of coronavirus were worrying and she believed there should be remote learning for the "first fortnight of January".
'Not sustainable'
She said it would be "disappointing" for self-isolating pupils that they could not visit their grandparents at Christmas.
"The families could not have been more gracious when I told them about self-isolating, it was horrible for me to make the call and I am sure it was horrible for them to take, but they were very gracious."
Reopening schools in Northern Ireland as normal in January is not a "sustainable position", NI Health Minister Robin Swann has said.
On Friday, Education Minister Peter Weir said the new term should begin as planned after Christmas.
The Department of Education has been asked to comment.
Education Minister Peter Weir is considering moving some post-primary pupils to remote learning for a period in January.
BBC News NI understands pupils in years 8-10 may move to remote learning for at least two weeks from 25 January.
Primary schools, special schools and pupils in years 11 -14 would remain in school.