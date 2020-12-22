Derry: Man punched and teenager threatened by masked men
- Published
A man has been assaulted and a teenager threatened with a knife after three men broke into a house in Londonderry.
Three masked men, at least one of them armed with a knife, forced their way into the house at Upper Bennett Street at about 10:30 GMT on Tuesday.
They threatened the 24-year-old man and 17-year-old boy inside and demanded money.
A knife was held to the throat of the teenager and the man was punched several times in the face.
The gang fled with a mobile phone.
"This was an unbelievably distressing and traumatising attack on these two young men," Det Sgt Richard Donnell said.
"They have been left not only with some physical injuries, but with the shock and other after-effects of this terrible experience.
"I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who saw anything that could help the investigation to please get in touch with Strand Road CID."