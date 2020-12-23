Covid-19: NI Executive to publish latest travel rules
- Published
Anyone travelling into Northern Ireland who plans to stay for at least 24 hours will have to self-isolate for 10 days, according to new travel restrictions.
The measures are contained in a paper to be published by the NI Executive later on Wednesday.
However, the paper, seen by BBC News NI, says that people who routinely cross the border for essential purposes will not be subject to restrictions.
The paper also sets out more details of the stay-at-home curfew.
It will come into force in Northern Ireland in the week beginning from Boxing Day.
The new restrictions will come on the same day that the Department of Health advised people who are classed as clinically extremely vulnerable to no longer attend work if they cannot work from home.
It added that "people are free to make their own judgements... depending on the Covid-security of their working environment".
What do the new travel restrictions say?
The new travel guidance lists what qualifies as essential travel during that period of time including for work and health reasons.
The guidance states that people should only travel within Northern Ireland when it is absolutely necessary.
It says that essential travel includes:
- Returning home, if you are away from your permanent residence
- Work, when you cannot work from home
- Accessing health and social care services
- Accessing critical services
- Fulfilling essential caring responsibilities
- Buying essential goods or services in your local area
- Exercising an animal or going to the vet
- Fulfilling a legal obligation
- Providing emergency response services.
On Sunday, the executive agreed so-called Christmas bubbles should be limited to one day.
The move followed action in England, Scotland and Wales on Saturday, cutting the previously agreed five days to just one.
Earlier, the executive decided a new six-week lockdown must be introduced from 00.01 GMT on 26 December, which will be reviewed after four weeks.
Some 40 countries, including the Republic, have banned UK arrivals due to concerns about the new variant.
A further 16 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, bringing the total number of deaths recorded by the Department of Health to 1,219.
There were also a further 439 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed. There are 447 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Thirty are in intensive care, with 23 on ventilators.