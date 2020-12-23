Ballycastle community 'shocked' after quad bike accident death
A man who died after a quad bike accident in Ballycastle in County Antrim has been named as Ciaran Devlin.
Mr Devlin, who was in his forties, was taken to hospital after the accident on the Ballyvennaght Road on Sunday afternoon.
He died in hospital on Monday.
Sinn Féin councillor Cara McShane said Mr Devlin was "extremely well regarded within the community and always willing to help people".
"Ciaran was hugely popular, known by everyone and and well thought of in this tight-knit rural community," she said.
She added that the local community were "deeply shocked by his tragic death".
Mr Devlin will be buried on Christmas Eve.
"His death is a real tragedy, especially so at this time of year. Everybody will feel the pain of the Devlin family and share their grief," Ms McShane said.
"They will give them all the support they can in the days and months ahead."
Investigations into the accident are continuing. The PSNI had previously urged any witnesses to come forward.