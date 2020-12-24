NI 100: New podcast explores partition and NI's centenary
- Published
A century on from a momentous period in Irish history, BBC News NI is marking the partition of Ireland and the creation of Northern Ireland on TV, radio and online.
Among the offerings is Year '21, a podcast exploring the events of 1921 and their parallels to 2021.
Presented by Declan Harvey and Tara Mills, each episode will be dedicated to a single piece of the jigsaw.
The first is available now on BBC Sounds.
Episode one is called The Table - the table in question being one which may (or may not) have been used to sign the 1801 Act of Union.
It was uncovered when the former late Secretary of State Mo Mowlam attempted to open up Parliament Buildings at Stormont to the general public.
Since then various experts have been to examine said table to give their opinion.
Each episode will be about 15 minutes long, and listeners will be guided through key events by social historian Dr Éamon Phoenix as well as other voices from a range of perspectives.
Declan and Tara hope the contributors will help them tell the story of 1921 by focusing on the parts of it they have studied.
Listen now on BBC Sounds.