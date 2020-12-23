Coronavirus: 39% of Covid deaths in NI linked to dementia
- Published
Research shows that a third of people whose deaths are linked to Covid-19 in NI had a form of dementia.
This report by Nisra shows that dementia and Alzheimer's disease is the most common pre-exsisting condition among those who died
Meanwhile in Northern Ireland a further 21 coronavirus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday.
The Department of Health's death toll is now 1,240. There were also a further 787 cases of Covid-19 diagnosed.
There are 451 people with Covid-19 in hospital. Thirty one are in intensive care, with 22 on ventilators.
The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) found that of 902 Covid-linked deaths that were registered between March and September, 327 (36.2%) patients had a form of dementia.
Pre-existing conditions
The next most common pre-existing conditions were hypertensive diseases (180) and diabetes (165 deaths).
There were no pre-existing conditions for 77 of the 902 Covid-19 related deaths (8.5%).
The Nisra report said: "Dementia and Alzheimer's disease is by far the most common pre-existing condition, appearing in 36.3% of Covid-19 related deaths.
"This may not be surprising given that nearly half (44%) of Covid-19 related deaths up to end September were residents of care homes, and nearly two-thirds (65.5%) were aged 80 or over."