Coleraine security alerts: Residents moved from homes
- Published
Some people have been moved from their homes due to a number of security alerts in Coleraine, County Londonderry.
Police said they are dealing with four incidents after the discovery of suspicious objects.
Officers said local diversions are in place.
Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: "Those responsible have nothing to offer local people apart from disruption and inconvenience."
"This is disgraceful," she added.
"The last thing people need is having to leave their homes in the middle of a cold winter's night and at a time when emergency services are already under pressure during a public health emergency."
She appealed to anyone with information on the incident to contact the PSNI.
Independent MLA Claire Sugden said the incidents were "unacceptable".
"The few that wish to disrupt the lives of others - including no doubt their own family and friends - have no support," she said.
"They are thugs and are making a poor show of themselves and nothing more."