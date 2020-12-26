Dunloy: Man hurt in aggravated burglary on Christmas Eve
A man required hospital treatment after being the victim of a "savage assault" during an aggravated burglary in County Antrim on Christmas Eve, police have said.
Three masked men forced their way into a man's property in Moyan Road, Dunloy, at around 22:50 GMT.
Police said the victim was tied with cable and assaulted.
The man suffered an eye injury when he was punched around his face and head, and was left with cuts and bruises to his body.
"This was a brutal attack, which was terrifying for the victim, and happened on Christmas Eve, a time when people should be relaxing and looking forward to Christmas Day", said PSNI Det Insp McKenna.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.