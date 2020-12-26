Warnings as Storm Bella moves across NI
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Storm Bella is set to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.
The Met Office is warning of gusts in excess of 100km/h (60mph) in some exposed and hilltop areas.
There is also the chance of snow at some low levels, as sleet and rain showers move across Northern Ireland on Sunday evening.
The storm has sparked a series of warnings across the UK and the Republic of Ireland.
Gusts of wind up to 90km/h (55mph) are expected inland along with rain which could cause some flooding.
Around 30mm of rain is forecast to fall in about six hours, leading to surface water flooding.
In the Republic of Ireland, weather service Met Éireann has issued wind and rain warnings across the country.
The west coast is expected to bear the brunt of the strongest winds with gusts in excess of 110km/h (70mph) in exposed areas.
Much colder air will follow on Sunday, leading to a risk of wintry showers during the day.
As temperatures fall on Sunday evening there is an increased risk of ice and snow, even at low levels.
As a result, the Met Office has issued a warning for snow and ice from 18:00 GMT Sunday until 10:00 Monday.
The organisation says rain, sleet, and snow showers will move across Northern Ireland on Sunday evening with up to 3cm of snow possible on some low levels.
Higher amounts are expected over higher ground with up to 10cm possible over 250 metres.
However, due to the random nature of showers, many places will avoid snow altogether.