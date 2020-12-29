Lough Foyle: Large oil tanker has run aground
- Published
A large oil tanker has run aground at the mouth of Lough Foyle, Belfast Coastguard has confirmed.
They received information from the Irish Coastguard that a large tanker vessel had run aground at around 09:10 BST on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
"Contact was established with the master of the vessel and no damage or pollution has ben reported", they added.
They confirmed that two tug vessels were deployed to assist the oil tanker.
"The situation will continue to be monitored until the vessel is able to be re-floated," the spokesperson confirmed.