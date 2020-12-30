Covid-19: NI Assembly to meet to discuss school return
- Published
The NI Assembly will meet on Thursday to discuss the return of schools.
The action is being taken after concerns were raised by Assembly Members (MLAs) and teaching unions over the return to school on 4 January amid surging Covid-19 numbers.
The recall, which required the support of 30 MLAs, was initiated by SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan.
Education Minister Peter Weir will be asked to outline the medical advice his department has received.
He will also be asked to explain whether he will consider a phased return or extended closure, if recommended by medical and scientific advisors.
Mr McCrossan called for "leadership" from the minister.
Speaking on Wednesday, Mr McCrossan noted 4 January was less than two weeks after Christmas and pointed out that two weeks has generally been considered the gestation period for Covid-19.
Writing on Twitter, he said: "Children's education is essential, so too is their safety and that of staff. Schools must be safe for kids to return."
The @SDLPlive recall petition of the Assembly to debate the safe reopening of schools has received the required signatures and has been accepted by the Speaker.— Daniel McCrossan MLA 🕊🇪🇺 (@McCrossanMLA) December 30, 2020
The Assembly will sit on Thursday.
Minister Weir must show leadership and act now. pic.twitter.com/6oONfQ4zEt
"There has been a lack of clarity, insufficient mitigations and support to assist our pupils and teachers," Mr McCrossan explained.
Approval has been given for the recall by Stormont speaker Alex Maskey, who has written to all MLAs, asking them to convene at 11:00 GMT on Thursday.
Mr Weir has already said all schools and other education settings will reopen in the first week of January.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Education said the minister had already highlighted the disruption to education faced by children during 2020.
"The minister said he was cognisant of the many young people who have prepared for exams in January, including over 25,000 taking GCSEs, and the need to enable them to sit these exams," said the statement.
"He said he must also have regard to the thousands of vulnerable children in Northern Ireland and the effect that whole scale school closures could have on those children in special schools with particular learning difficulties and specialist needs.
"Interventions which reduce face-to-face teaching for students would have the greatest impact on those most socially disadvantaged, widening further gaps within our system."
The National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) criticised Mr Weir, saying his "position that schools should open as normal from the 4 January grows more farcical by the day".
Before Christmas, Mr Weir announced that students in years 8 to 10 would be taught remotely from 25 January for at least two weeks.
But Justin McCamphill, from the NASUWT, said: "Moving to blended learning from the 25 January will be too little too late."
"The NASUWT is calling on all Executive parties to act to protect workers in schools, young people and the wider community. The union supports calls for the assembly to be recalled and emergency measures put in place," he said.