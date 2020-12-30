South Belfast: Police officers injured in 'nasty' dog attack
A police officer has been seriously injured when a dog bit him on the face after a man was stopped in south Belfast on Tuesday.
Police said two officers were attacked after stopping a man with a dog on Botanic Avenue at about 21:50 GMT.
The man "became aggressive" during the search and all three were on the ground when the officers were bitten.
One officer suffered serious facial injuries and the other was bitten on the arm.
Both required hospital treatment.
Ch Insp John Sayers said the officers were "simply doing their job" when they stopped the man under the Misuse of Drugs Act.
"This was a nasty incident involving two of our officers who were simply doing their job.
"When they started their shift yesterday they did not expect, or deserve, to end up in hospital."
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault on police, resisting police and drug possession.