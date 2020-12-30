Covid-19: School return expected to be delayed for many pupiils
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The return of many pupils to school in Northern Ireland is to be delayed, BBC News NI understands.
Changes to arrangements for the new term in January are expected following discussions between the Departments of Health and Education.
The Education Minister, Peter Weir, had previously said schools would reopen in the first week of January.
Pupils in years eight to 10 in post-primary schools were due to move to remote learning on 25 January.
However, those arrangements were to be kept under review dependent on the public health situation.
BBC News NI understands that an announcement on changes to those arrangements is imminent.
Details are still being finalised but primary school pupils returning to school on 11 January, a week later than originally planned, is one of the measures under consideration.
'Vulnerable and children of key workers' can attend
It is also understood that pupils in non-exam years in post-primary schools could move to remote learning for a period from the start of term rather than 25 January.
That would mean that pupils in senior years, facing GCSE, AS and A-Level exams, would attend school to receive face-to-face teaching.
However, all schools would be expected to allow vulnerable children and children of key workers to attend.
Nursery and childcare provision, BBC News NI understands, are also likely to remain open.
However, the Departments of Health and Education are yet to confirm the exact details of the new arrangements.
It is not yet clear what impact changes to the new term would have on the transfer tests, as the first one is due to take place on 9 January.