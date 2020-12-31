Covid-19: Homeschooling returns for first week of January
Most pupils in Northern Ireland will not be returning to school in the first week of January as planned.
Primary school pupils will be taught remotely until 11 January, after which they will return to the classroom.
For some post-primary pupils (Years 8-11), online learning will be in place for the entire month of January.
Childcare settings including those attached to schools, pre-school facilities, nurseries and special schools will be open as usual.
Schools will accommodate vulnerable children and the children of key workers from the start of term.
Education Minister Peter Weir said the action was in response to the level of Covid-19 transmission and high case numbers.
What else is changing?
For post-primary pupils in Years 12 to 14, they will return to school after the first week of January.
Exams due to take place in January will still go ahead in line with public health guidance, and schools will have flexibility to give face-to-face teaching to students sitting exams.
Youth Service provision, which focuses on the social and development needs of young people, will be stood down until the end of January, with targeted services moving online.
The decision on schools comes after discussions between the Department of Education, Department of Health, Education Authority and the Public Health Agency.
Mr Weir said he had consulted the chief scientific officer and the chief medical officer, and the move was in response to "unprecedented levels of positive Covid-19 tests since Christmas".
"I must stress that these decisions are not made lightly as I know the negative impact on children's learning and mental health and well-being of not being in school," he added.