Man charged after police injured in dog attack
A 31-year-old man has been charged with assault after a police officer was seriously injured in a dog attack in South Belfast on Tuesday.
The attack happened after a man with a dog was stopped by two officers on Botanic Avenue at about 21:50 GMT.
One suffered serious facial injuries and the other was bitten on the arm. Both required hospital treatment.
The man has been charged with wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of assault on police.
He is also charged with possession of a Class B controlled crug and resisting police, and is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates' Court on 25 January.