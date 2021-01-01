Number of NI road deaths unchanged despite lockdown
Fifty six people died on Northern Ireland's roads during 2020, according to the latest police figures.
The same number of road deaths was recorded in 2019.
Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said it was "disheartening" the number had not decreased as there was less traffic this year due to periods of lockdown.
The figures, released by the PSNI, are provisional and include road deaths recorded up to 30 December 23:50 GMT.
Ms Mallon said: "I am very aware that too many people have tragically died on our roads in 2020, with many more seriously injured.
"I offer my sincere sympathies to those families and friends who have lost loved ones and to those who endure life-changing injuries as a result of a road collision."
She added: "Evidence shows that most road deaths are avoidable, as more than nine in 10 deaths and serious injuries are due to human error.
The majority of road deaths in 2020 were drivers (26), followed by passengers (9), motorcyclists (8) and pedestrians (6).
The PSNI said four cyslists died, one pillion passenger and two "other road users".
Three of the deaths were children under the age of 16.
PSNI Ass Ch Con Jonathan Roberts said: "Across Northern Ireland, the sad reality is that there are families and communities that begin the new year as they come to terms with the death of loved ones killed in road traffic collisions during 2020.
"Many more people are fighting to recover from, or are learning to cope with, life changing injuries."
He added: "There is also a small group of people whose actions or omissions on the roads have caused death or serious injury. In addition to living with this knowledge, they may also be facing prosecution which in the most serious instances, could ultimately lead to imprisonment."