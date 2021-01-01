Transfer test: Pupils to sit AQE test on 9 January
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
The post-primary transfer test organisation AQE has confirmed its test on Saturday 9 January will go ahead as planned.
It is despite primary school pupils being taught remotely in the week from Monday 4 to Friday 8 January.
Two further AQE tests are then due to be held on 16 and 23 January.
The tests run by the PPTC organisation are due to take place on 30 January with a supplementary test on Saturday 6 February.
On Thursday, Education Minister Peter Weir announced a delayed return to school for many pupils.
The transfer tests are used by many grammar schools to select pupils, and about 8,000 children are due to sit the AQE tests.
However, some grammar schools have already outlined how they will admit pupils using "Covid-19 criteria" if transfer tests are cancelled.
In a statement on Friday, the board of AQE said they wanted "to provide further clarity to parents and candidates who are concerned about the potential impact of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic on the Common Entrance Assessment."
The AQE board said a Department of Education (DE) letter to schools had stated that "external exams due to take place in January will be facilitated compliant with public health guidance."
"Having considered the minister's statement and the letter issued to schools, the board has decided to offer all three assessment sessions on the planned dates."
They said this would "provide as many candidates as possible, whose parents have chosen to register with AQE, the opportunity to sit at least two papers."
"Parents may want to consider whether it is appropriate for their child to sit two papers only, but will be welcome to sit a third paper if they choose to, and are in a position to do so."
However, AQE said if a child was only able to sit one paper, they would be still be awarded a standardised result which could be used to apply for a grammar school.
But if that happens, they are advising parents to check the grammar school admissions criteria as a child who sits only one test may have to apply on the basis of "special circumstances".
That would also be the case if a child entered for the tests was not able to sit any of them.
Grammar schools have included "special circumstances" in their admissions criteria in previous years to allow children who missed the transfer tests due to illness to apply.
But, given the disruption to schools caused by the coronavirus pandemic, there may be more children unable to sit some of the tests this year.
The AQE board statement concluded by saying that "the health and well-being of the candidates and staff" was their first priority.
"We want to reassure parents and candidates that AQE Limited, in conjunction with our member schools, will follow all relevant and current health and safety guidance," it said.
The tests are mainly held in grammar schools and a number of safety measures are due to be in place for them.
However, the transfer tests are controversial and 11 Catholic grammar schools and the integrated school, Lagan College, have said they will not use them to select pupils in 2021.