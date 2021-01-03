Ballymena: Facial injury assault investigated as 'hate crime'
A man and woman were taken to hospital with head and facial injuries after an assault in Ballymena on Saturday.
The pair were reportedly punched and kicked by a group of young people on Paradise Avenue at about 21:50 GMT.
Police said they are treating the incident as a potential hate crime and have appealed for information to identify those involved.
A 15-year-old was arrested and later released on bail pending further enquiries.