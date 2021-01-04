Bride Jade Parker dies two days after her wedding
A young mother who brought her wedding forward after she was diagnosed with terminal cancer has died just two days marrying her long-term partner.
Jade and Lee Parker got married at their home in Portadown, County Armagh on New Year's Eve in a small ceremony attended by close family and friends.
Later that evening she "fell asleep and sadly never reawakened" according to her heartbroken bridegroom.
Jade died at home on 2 January surrounded by her loved ones.
"Our hearts are broken but at peace knowing Jade is no longer suffering," Lee Parker said in a Facebook post.
He thanked the public for supporting their family "during this horrific time".
'Her final wish'
The couple had been engaged for seven years and were raising three children together when Jade became ill just over a year ago.
She was stepmother to Lee's 13-year-old son Kai and mother to their two very young boys - Ben aged six and James, aged two.
In November 2019, Jade started to experience headaches and sought medical help.
Her condition worsened and in April 2020, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her nasal passage, behind her eye.
She underwent two operations as well as chemotherapy and radiotherapy, but the family were told it was a "particularly aggressive" type of cancer.
By December, the cancer had spread to the back of her head and into her spinal cord, and medics told her they believed she had only a couple of months to live.
After the terminal diagnosis, Jade was planning her wedding and her funeral at the same time, according to Lee.
In an emotional interview with the Portadown Times in late December, he said: "Her final wish is to get married and it is going to be a fantastic day."
However, he added their plans would depend on Jade's condition and would have to be "within her pain limits".
In a new Facebook post on Sunday, Lee Parker shared a photo of two hands with wedding rings, saying they made the choice to bring their ceremony forward as Jade "knew her time was getting shorter".
So on the 31st of December 2020, Jade Caughey and I made the choice to bring our wedding forward.. she knew in herself...Posted by Lee Parker on Sunday, January 3, 2021
He wrote that on 31 December, they got married at home "in a very intimate ceremony," surrounded by close friends and family members.
The bride lost consciousness later that evening and died two days later, with her loved ones at her bedside.
"Jade passed away peacefully at home early on the 2nd of January with myself and Billy [Jade's father] holding her hand," Lee said.
Due to current coronavirus restrictions, the family will hold a private funeral in Portadown on Friday.