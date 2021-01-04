West Belfast: Young woman dies following road crash
A woman in her 20s has died following a road crash in west Belfast.
She was a pedestrian on the Springfield Road and the incident, involving a silver Toyota Avensis car, happened at about 21:00 GMT on Sunday.
A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.
These include causing death by dangerous driving, driving when unfit through drink or drugs, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury and assaulting police.
The road was closed overnight but has since reopened.
Insp Philip McCullagh appealed for anyone who was in the area at the time or saw what happened to contact the police.