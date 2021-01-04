Coronavirus in NI: Stormont executive to discuss UK lockdown moves
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI Political Reporter
- Published
Executive ministers will meet on Monday evening to discuss further possible coronavirus restrictions for Northern Ireland.
The first and deputy first ministers will take part in a four-nations call with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove at about 17:00 GMT.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to announce new lockdown measures in England at 20:00.
NI was placed into a six-week lockdown on 26 December.
It saw all but essential shops forced to close, with people urged to stay at home for all but essential reasons.
Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has already announced a fresh lockdown there from midnight, with schools closed until February.
Up to 11,000 people aged over 80 across Northern Ireland are set to receive the this week, with some of the first doses delivered at a GP surgery on the Falls Road in West Belfast on Monday afternoon.
On Monday, Justice Minister Naomi Long welcomed the opening of Northern Ireland's first Nightingale venue, which will be used for courts and tribunals business.
The facility was approved by a meeting of the executive on 17 December, and will sit in the International Convention Centre in Belfast (ICC).
Activity at the centre will be phased in, in line with Covid-19 regulations.