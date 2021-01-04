Ballymoney: Three arrested over attempted murder in park
- Published
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a serious assault in Ballymoney.
The incident happened in the County Antrim town on Sunday night, and resulted in a man being taken to hospital.
At about 19:40 GMT, the injured man was found on a pathway, close to football pitches at the back of the Joey Dunlop leisure centre on Garryduff Road.
The victim, aged in his 30s, had sustained a head injury.
As of Monday evening, he is still in hospital.
The three men arrested, aged 54, 28, and 24, remain in police custody and are assisting police with their inquiries.
Police have asked anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious in the area between 19:00 and 20:00 on Sunday to contact them on the non-emergency number.