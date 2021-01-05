Transfer tests: Parents angry at 'eleventh hour' cancellation
By Amy Stewart
BBC News NI
- Published
Parents in NI whose children were due to sit post-primary transfer tests have said a decision to cancel them has come "too late".
The tests, which are optional, were cancelled in NI on Tuesday amid a Covid-19 surge.
Thousands of pupils were due to sit the first of a series of exams on Saturday.
Sean McNamee, the head of St Paul's Primary School in west Belfast, said the fact that the decision had come at the "eleventh hour" was difficult.
"If we knew this was going to happen sooner we could have communication with grammar schools and discussed the best course of action," Mr McNamee told BBC News NI.
The tests are used to select pupils by the majority of NI grammar schools. They were initially postponed from November due to the pandemic.
'Unchartered territory'
Mr McNamee said primary schools did not yet know what criteria the grammar schools would be using to select pupils for September.
"About 30% of our pupils' parents wouldn't have grown up in Northern Ireland and so they do not have any connection to an existing secondary school," he said.
"So if they were to use a criteria like a previous connection - an older child, parent or previous connection with a grandparent - that would count against them," he added.
"A lot of our parents and children will be disappointed. They have worked hard for this through Christmas and to have it taken away at the eleventh hour is hard," he added.
Aaron Wallace, 10, who lives with his mum, Jamie, dad, Stephen, and brothers, is hoping to join his brother who is in Year 10 at Foyle College in Londonderry.
He was due to sit the first test set by the Association for Quality Education (AQE) on Saturday 9 January.
Aaron told BBC News NI he had been working hard over Christmas and would have liked the news sooner.
His father, Stephen, said it was "disappointing," after all the work Aaron had put in.
He said while it was understandable and always a possibility the tests would not go ahead, he thought the decision had been made too late.
"It was already postponed so we couldn't understand the logic of what another few weeks was going to achieve, he said.
"We knew the current situation with health and Covid so we were building up all his efforts but knew in the back of our minds that it was possibly not going to go ahead," he said.
"It maybe should have been done a lot earlier," he said.
"We are wondering now what strategy Foyle will have for admitting children," he added.
However, the family is trying to stay positive and have said that one good thing that has come out of all the work and preparation is the amount that Aaron has learned.
'Deplorable'
Christina Baker, whose son was due to do the test on Saturday, said the decision was "disgraceful".
"We felt by allowing our son the opportunity to try he was having a shot at getting into his favourite school," she posted on the BBC News NI's Facebook page.
"He was never pressured by us and always wanted to try for himself. But to cancel the tests four days before the first one is sat is deplorable - after already having them postponed in November.
"All that worry and now what will become of their grading? They can't even feel relieved because they just want to know how will they be assessed, she said.
Colin Torrens, head teacher of Lisnagelvin Primary School in Derry, criticised the executive saying: "I don't know what they're doing up there. I have no confidence whatsoever in any of the executive.
"I know the education minister has come under a lot of flak.
"I don't know the man, he's probably a really nice man but his decision making is very poor, the timing of it is shocking," he added
Gerry Waldron from the Public Health Agency told the BBC that "where the schools are being asked to close - where there is a high prevalence of Covid and we are have seen unprecedented levels of cases - and if I am being asked about the wisdom of taking such actions I would have to say the prudent approach is not to do so".