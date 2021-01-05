DUP leader Arlene Foster told of UDA threat
First Minister Arlene Foster has said she has been made aware of a threat against her by the South East Antrim Ulster Defence Association (UDA).
The DUP leader said she understood the threat was due to her support for the family of a man beaten to death.
Glenn Quinn, 47, was murdered by paramilitaries in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, in January 2020.
That attack was carried out by individuals believed to have to links to the South East Antrim UDA.
Mrs Foster said she had by told about the threat by police, adding that her "thoughts and support remains with the Quinn family" who, she said, had "bravely stood up to continued intimidation".
"This threat is simply a reflection of what an innocent family have faced for so long now," she said.
"There must be no place for such behaviour in any free society and we all must stand against those criminal gangs which continue to operate within our community."
In a statement, the Police Service of Northern Ireland said: "We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.
"However, if we receive information that a person's life may be at risk we will inform them accordingly. We never ignore anything which may put an individual at risk."
Glenn Quinn was killed after speaking out against on attack on a friend's business. Last September, a reward of £10,000 was offered for information leading to any convictions in the case.
On Tuesday, DUP MP Gavin Robin said everyone stands "with the first minister and particularly with the Quinn family in the face of such threats".
"It is important that we all continue to shine a light on such groups who exist for nothing more than their own criminal purposes," he said.
Responding on social media, Alliance leader and Justice Minister Naomi Long said the threats were "absolutely disgraceful" and had come from "thugs and bully boys with nothing to offer anyone but misery".
Absolutely disgraceful threat against @DUPleader by thugs and bully boys with nothing to offer anyone but misery.— Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) January 5, 2021
Both Arlene and the Quinn family have my support in standing against these thugs. Anyone with information, please contact the PSNI or https://t.co/H7cLQQJvaU https://t.co/KAbEFymBG4
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the threats were a "despicable attack on democracy" and said the UDA are a "reckless criminal gang that have absolutely no place in our society".
The threats made against Arlene Foster by the UDA are a despicable attack on democracy.— Michelle O'Neill (@moneillsf) January 5, 2021
The UDA are a reckless criminal gang that have absolutely no place in our society.
The PSNI must do all in its power to put these gangs out of business once and for all.
SDLP leader Colum Eastwood called the threats "reprehensible".
Threats against Arlene Foster by the UDA are reprehensible. Intimidation and threats have no place in our society.— Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) January 5, 2021
It’s time for these faceless thugs to go away for good.