Three men sentenced for Belfast assault
Three men who committed a serious assault in Belfast in May 2019 have each been given eight-year sentences.
Geordie Brown, 20, Dean Clarke, 22, and Nathan McCrory, 20, were sentenced for causing grievous bodily harm with intent during a remote hearing of Belfast Crown Court on Tuesday,
The victim was 17 at the time.
He was stripped, beaten and left in a lifeless state in a bath in "a grotesque orgy of violence", the court heard.
The attack was filmed on a mobile phone, with pictures also taken and sent to other young people.
Police welcomed the sentencing of the htree men for what they called a "despicable crime".
The assault happened on 3 May at a flat in Ulidia House in south Belfast after all four had been drinking and taking drugs.
Brown, of Rosewood Street, Belfast, and McCrory - both currently housed in Hydebank Young Offenders Centre - were each handed an eight-year sentence which Judge Stephen Fowler QC said would be divided between four years in custody and four on licence.
Brown, a former heroin addict with 14 previous convictions, claimed he took 150 illegal diazepam in the 24 hours leading to the attack and does not remember what happened in the flat, but expressed remorse.
A lawyer for Mr McCrory said he was "ashamed" of his behaviour and added "without drugs, the incident would never have unfolded".
Clarke, who was transferred from Hydebank to the Shannon secure unit at Knockbracken due to his mental health, was assessed as being a dangerous offender by the Probation Board and the court.
He has 57 previous convictions.
As he was assessed as posing a significant risk to the public, he was also handed an eight-year sentence, with an extended period of three years licence imposed.
Clarke may not be automatically released on licence after serving half his sentence - instead, he may serve the full eight years.
Attack filmed
Details of the victim's severe injuries were outlined court.
He sustained serious injuries including a bleed on the brain, a fractured nose, broken ribs, a wound to his upper lung and extensive swelling to his head and face.
Despite the severe nature of his injuries, he regained consciousness a few days later and was discharged.
PSNI Detective Constable McAllister said the victim was "left extremely distressed by what was a nasty and cruel attack".
"I want to thank the victim for his cooperation and his courage during this investigation, and I hope the sentences handed down to the perpetrators of this despicable crime will bring some comfort to the victim after such a horrific ordeal."