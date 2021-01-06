Coronavirus: Stormont meeting to clarify exam situation
- Published
The Stormont executive will discuss exams and school transfer tests when it meets on Wednesday.
Some BTec exams are set to go ahead on Wednesday but there is not yet a plan for GSCE exams next week.
While one transfer test provider cancelled its test, another - AQE - said on Tuesday that it was moving its test to a single sitting in February.
Education Minister Peter Weir said on Tuesday he did not have the power to intervene with regards to the decision.
However, Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill outlined her oppostion to the move, saying it was "a private company putting its needs before the needs of the children".
She said Mr Weir "must act now".
On Tuesday night, executive ministers did agree some changes to tackle a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in recent weeks.
Those include a legally-enforceable stay-at-home message which will come into effect from Friday.
It will mean people can only leave home for medical or food needs, exercise and work that cannot be done from home.
Ministers also agreed to reintroduce enforcement powers for the Police Service of Northern Ireland which will mean officers can order people to go home if they are breaking lockdown rules.
Schools already faced major disruption with the majority of primary, post-primary and pre-schools moving to remote learning after the Christmas holidays.
On Tuesday, it was reported that remote learning is expected to last well into February, with most children not returning to school until after the mid-term break.
However, special schools will stay open throughout this period and schools will also admit vulnerable children and the children of key workers.
Childcare and childminders can continue to operate and families will receive free school meal payments if they are entitled to them.
Ministers did not take on board suggestions of a 10 mile (16km) travel limit but have decided to reduce the number of people allowed to meet both indoors and outdoors.
The executive also agreed that all employers must conduct a risk assessment where employees are required to work away from their home.